MP minister calls for public hanging of Udaipur killers to serve as deterrent 

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Terming the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur an “intolerable national crime”, Madhya Pradesh’s culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said the two accused should be publicly hanged and their bodies fed to eagles and crows.

“Only then can such horrific hate crimes possibly be controlled,” Thakur said in Khandwa district on Thursday.

“Such disgusting and heinous crime cannot be tolerated in independent India. The perpetrators should be hanged for the horror they’ve committed. How can ideological differences lead to such inhuman act?” she questioned.

Thakur, who is also the minister in-charge for the communally sensitive Khandwa district, made the remarks while campaigning for BJP candidates in the local body polls.

She has often been in news for her controversial remarks. Just a few weeks back, she had asked Hindus to learn from Muslims when it comes to inculcating religious sanskar in children.

“Ingraining dharmik sanskar (religious sacrament) with tenacity and staunchly among Hindu children is the responsibility of all family members, including mothers and sisters. If you want to learn staunch religious culture and practices, then idealise Muslims. One and all among them, from small kids to officials and traders, leave all their work and wear skull caps to offer namaz at the stipulated time. But what do we (Hindus) do? We are fond of building temples in villages, but don’t love participating in aarti there,” she had said at a Gau Pujan event in Khandwa.

Thakur, who is the MLAs from Mhow, had in 2014, as the Indore-III legislator, demanded ban on entry of non-Hindus at garba venues.

In 2020, she had demanded ending government support to madrsas, accusing them of breeding terrorism.