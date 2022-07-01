STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'People should work together to maintain unity': Amartya Sen amid row over Udaipur murder

The Nobel laureate also said that divisions should not be made on religious lines.

Published: 01st July 2022 10:17 AM

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over the current state of affairs in India, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who was in the city on Thursday, said people should work towards maintaining unity.

He also said that divisions should not be made on religious lines.

"I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say ‘yes'. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear," the celebrated economist said at the inauguration of Amartya Research Centre in Salt Lake area.

"I want the country to be united. I don't want division in a country that was historically liberal. We have to work together," he said.

Asserting that India cannot belong only to the Hindus or to the Muslims, the octogenarian stressed on the need to stay united in line with the country's traditions.

"India cannot be (a country) of Hindus only. Again, Muslims alone cannot make India. Everyone has to work together," Sen added.

