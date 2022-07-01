PM speaks with Putin; reiterates India's position on Ukraine, favouring dialogue, diplomacy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated India's longstanding position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021, In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said.

"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.

Russia's TASS new agency quoted Kremlin press as saying that the two leaders discussed pressing issues pertaining to Russian-India ties, while focusing on steps to develop further mutually advantageous economic cooperation.

They expressed mutual willingness to enhance the privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, the Kremlin press service was quoted as saying in a statement.

It also said that Putin discussed with Modi the progress of the "special military operation" in Ukraine and, in particular, drew attention to the "escalation of the crisis by Kiev and its Western patrons".

Putin briefed Modi on key aspects of Russia's military operation, "stressing the dangerous and provocative nature of the line of the Kiev regime and its Western patrons to escalate the crisis and derail efforts to resolve it politically and diplomatically", the Russian statement said.

"Putin drew attention to the systemic mistakes made by a number of countries, which led to the disruption of free trade in food products and provoked a significant increase in their price. Illegitimate sanctions against Russia have exacerbated an already difficult situation," the Kremlin press service was quoted as saying.

It also said that Putin stressed that Russia has been and remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers, and energy carriers, including to Indian partners.

The conversation with Putin come days after Modi, in an apparent reference to the Ukraine crisis, had noted that the G7 and those invited at its summit in Germany were meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension and asserted that India has always been in favour of peace.

"Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The impact of this geopolitical tension is not just limited to Europe. The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries," he had said in his remarks at a G7 summit session.

He had also said the energy and security of developing countries is particularly at risk. Modi has also raised concerns over food security amid the conflict in Ukraine.