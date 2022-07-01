STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul attacks BJP government over growing gap between rich and poor

Two Indias: Rich 'mitron' spoon-fed thousands of crores through tax exemptions and loan waivers. Poor children need Aadhar to get nutritious meals at Anganwadis, Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday charged that the BJP government has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor.

He cited media reports to say that while the Adani group would acquire Holcim's stake worth USD 6.38 billion in Ambuja Cement and ACC without any tax, millions of poor children will now need Aadhar IDs to access their right for a nutritious meal.

"Two Indias: Rich 'mitron' spoon-fed thousands of crores through tax exemptions and loan waivers. Poor children need Aadhar to get nutritious meals at Anganwadis," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress has been criticising the BJP government over the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

