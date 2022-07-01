Two 50-bed DRDO hospitals among health facilities set up for Amarnath Yatris

Kavita bajeli datt By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two fully-equipped 50-bed hospitals set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and a team of specialist doctors and paramedics drawn from across the country, are among the initiatives taken by the Union health ministry to provide healthcare facilities to the devotees taking the 43-day Amarnath Yatra.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the initiatives have been taken under the direction of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The hospitals set up with the help of DRDO will have X-ray and ultrasound facilities, general and oxygenated wards, OPD, ICU, pharmacy and a laboratory.

The ministry has made arrangements for additional staff at these two hospitals. For attending medical emergencies, health professionals will be deployed in batches.

The medical professionals are being deployed from central government hospitals and Central Government Health Scheme.

“State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation, including services of specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where large number of pilgrims arrive,” the ministry said.