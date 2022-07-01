STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two 50-bed DRDO hospitals among health facilities set up for Amarnath Yatris

The hospitals set up with the help of DRDO will have X-ray and ultrasound facilities, general and oxygenated wards, OPD, ICU, pharmacy and a laboratory.

Published: 01st July 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers stand guard as Hindu devotees begin the Amarnath Yatra annual pilgrimage to to an icy Himalayan cave, in Chandanwari, Pahalgam. (Photo | AP)

By Kavita bajeli datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two fully-equipped 50-bed hospitals set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and a team of specialist doctors and paramedics drawn from across the country, are among the initiatives taken by the Union health ministry to provide healthcare facilities to the devotees taking the 43-day Amarnath Yatra.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the initiatives have been taken under the direction of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The hospitals set up with the help of DRDO will have X-ray and ultrasound facilities, general and oxygenated wards, OPD, ICU, pharmacy and a laboratory.

The ministry has made arrangements for additional staff at these two hospitals. For attending medical emergencies, health professionals will be deployed in batches. 

The medical professionals are being deployed from central government hospitals and Central Government Health Scheme. 

“State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation, including services of specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where large number of pilgrims arrive,” the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO Amarnath Yatra
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp