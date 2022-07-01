STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udaipur murder: Two arrested for conspiracy, says police

The arrested were co-conspirators of the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal and they are being interrogated, an official said on Friday.

Published: 01st July 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up in Ajmer, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, a day after murder of a tailor in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: Two persons were arrested from here on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the “beheading”.

Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

“Two persons have been arrested.

They were co-conspirators of the murder of Kanhaiya and they are being interrogated,” the official said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohsin and Asif.

The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

