STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Udaipur tailor murder: Accused Riyaz Attari's bike had date of 2008 Mumbai attack as number plate

Sources said that the bike number 'RJ 27 AS 2611' was taken after depositing an additional Rs 5,000 in 2013.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Riyaz Attari's bike has the registration number 'RJ 27 AS 2611'

Riyaz Attari's bike has the registration number 'RJ 27 AS 2611'. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

JAIPUR: The ongoing probe into the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur has revealed that the registration number of accused Riyaz Attari's bike had a connection with the Mumbai terror attacks. Sources said that Riyaz's bike, RJ 27 AS 2611, was bought by him to remember the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The police team is working on collecting further details of the purchase of the bike and how the accused took the special number. Reportedly, the bike number 2611 was taken after depositing an additional Rs 5,000 in 2013.

According to police, after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on June 29, the accused fled on this bike, but were later arrested in Bhima town falling under Rajsamand. The motive of the accused behind the bike number linked to the date of Mumbai attack will also be investigated.

WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanhaiya Lal Kanhaiya Lal murder Mumbai terror attacks 2611 attacks RJ 27 AS 2611 Riyaz Attari
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp