Want uplift of people through infra development: Murmu

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she wants the uplift of people through infrastructure development at the grassroots level.

Murmu was addressing a function attended by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur and state MLAs in Solan's Baddi. The election for the president's post will be held on July 18.

While the BJP-led ruling NDA at the Centre has fielded Murmu and the opposition parties have made former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

Addressing the function, Murmu said her aim is to ensure the uplift of people by working towards infrastructure development at the grassroots level.

She also paid tributes to war heroes, including Major Somnath Sharma, the country's first Param Vir Chakra recipient, and said the history and tradition of the state has been glorious.

Himachal is the main area of spirituality and tourism and is known as Dev Bhoomi across the country, she added. She said the state is showing the way to the country on various parameters of development and urged the countrymen to work unitedly to make India a prosperous nation.

On this occasion, the chief minister said the victory of Murmu in the polls is certain.

The selection of Murmu for the post of the president is a reflection of positive and holistic thinking of the BJP, he said. He said the BJP has always been committed for the unity and welfare of all sections of society.

The CM said Murmu has set an excellent example for all sections of society through her life.

Murmu's efforts in the direction of development of tribal areas, education of girls and balanced development of all sections of society are highly commendable, he said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur expressed his gratitude to the presidential candidate for starting her election campaign from the state.

He said the selection of a woman belonging to a tribal community for the election of the President is a reflection of the BJP's progressive thinking.

Union Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Singh Meghwal gave details about the value of vote in the presidential elections. He said the value of the vote of an MLA from Himachal Pradesh is 51.

