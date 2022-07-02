DRDO carries out successful trial of autonomous plane

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking a milestone in proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out the maiden flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator.

This flight is seen as a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies. The DRDO in a statement said, “Maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully by Defence Research and Development Organisation from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka.”

“The Technology Demonstrator was Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown,” the DRDO said. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is designed & developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. It is powered by a small turbofan engine. As per the DRDO, “The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and termed it a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft, adding that it will pave the way for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in terms of critical military systems.

“Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown. This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The vehicle has been designed and developed by the ADE based in Bengaluru. The vehicle is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft have been developed indigenously.

Indigenous avionics used in aircraft

It is powered by a small turbofan engine. As per the DRDO, “The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously.”