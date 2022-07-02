STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India logs 17,092 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 02nd July 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 17,092 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,34,86,326, while the active cases have increased to 1,09,568, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,168 with 29 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,51,590. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The 29 new fatalities included 15 from Kerala, four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan, the data stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp