Jaipur Diary

Uranium mining may start soon in Sikar

The mining of Uranium deposits, which were discovered in the Khandela area of Sikar district 27 years ago, will begin now as a Letter of Intent of mining lease has been issued to the Uranium Corporation of India . This mining will start in 1086.46 hectares in the state. With 12 million tonne of uranium and associated mineral deposits, Rajasthan ranks third on the list of uranium reserves in the country. About Rs 3,000 crores will be invested for this mining process by the Corporation, providing direct and indirect employment to about 3,000 people. According to Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, after Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan will be the third state in India to have uranium mining.

25 bypasses to come up on national highways

Rajasthan will soon get 25 new bypasses that will be built on different national highways in the state at a cost of about Rs 5,000 crore. The development will increase the convenience of transportation and ease pressure on cities. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced this recently while laying the foundation stone of nine National Highway projects of 243 km length in the state for Rs 1,357 crore. Gadkari said Rajasthan is the biggest state in the country in terms of area and also from the point of view of national security. Hence a special effort is being made to connect all the 33 districts of Rajasthan with national highways.

Man donates organs, gives lease of life to 4

Prashant Rajendra Shinde, a resident of Kolhapur, lost the battle of life, but he gave a new lease of life to four people of Rajasthan. The engineer had developed clot in his brain while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur, and could not survive. His family then donated his organs as Shinde had already registered for organ donation. His organs were taken to SMS Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital through a green corridor from a private hospital located at JLN Marg, Jaipur. Dholi Devi, a cardiac arrest patient at SMS Hospital, who was in need of a heart transplant was the first beneficiary of Shinde’s gesture. Devi got the transplant after a surgery lasting eight hours and is now healthy.

