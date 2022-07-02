Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad

By Online Desk

The Kashmir-based photojournalist and documentary photographer Sana Irshad Mattoo has been prevented from travelling to Paris by the immigration officials at Delhi airport.

The 28-year-old Pulitzer award winner tweeted that she was not given any reason by the immigration officials for her travel ban and was told that she could not travel abroad.

I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OoEdBBWNw6 — Sanna Irshad Mattoo (@mattoosanna) July 2, 2022

According to a report Mattoo was on her way to Paris to attend a book launch and photography exhibition.

"I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport," she said in her tweet.

"I was not give any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally," she added.

A resident of Srinagar, she is a post-graduate in Convergent Journalism from the Central University of Kashmir. Her work concentrates on depicting the tension between the seeming ordinariness of life and the stark symbols of a menacing militarized milieu of Kashmir. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines around the world and has been screened and exhibited in various exhibitions and festivals. She presently contributes to Reuters as a Multimedia Journalist.