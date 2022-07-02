STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad

Published: 02nd July 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The Kashmir-based photojournalist and documentary photographer Sana Irshad Mattoo has been prevented from travelling to Paris by the immigration officials at Delhi airport.

The 28-year-old Pulitzer award winner tweeted that she was not given any reason by the immigration officials for her travel ban and was told that she could not travel abroad.

According to a report Mattoo was on her way to Paris to attend a book launch and photography exhibition. 

"I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport," she said in her tweet.

"I was not give any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally," she added.

A resident of Srinagar, she is a post-graduate in Convergent Journalism from the Central University of Kashmir. Her work concentrates on depicting the tension between the seeming ordinariness of life and the stark symbols of a menacing militarized milieu of Kashmir. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines around the world and has been screened and exhibited in various exhibitions and festivals. She presently contributes to Reuters as a Multimedia Journalist.

