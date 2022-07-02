Letter plea to CJI seeks withdrawal of adverse remarks by SC against Nupur Sharma

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A letter petition was filed on Monday before Chief Justice N V Ramana seeking withdrawal of adverse remarks made by a Supreme Court bench against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma while declining her plea seeking clubbing of the FIRs against her at various places over alleged controversial remarks made on the Prophet.

Earlier in the day, a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala came down heavily on Sharma for her comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various States against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.

The letter petition, filed by Delhi-based Ajay Gautam, who claims to be a social activist, said, “issue appropriate orders or directions to withdraw their observations in the matter of Nupur Sharma so that Nupur Sharma gets a chance of fair trial.

”The letter petition said that it be treated as a PIL and the adverse remarks made during the hearing be declared as “uncalled for”.

During the hearing, the apex court observed that "she actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing. She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country."

The letter petition also sought the transfer of all the cases lodged against Sharma to Delhi.

The VHP on Friday too expressed disappointment over the and said its critical observations against the suspended BJP spokesperson are not part of its order.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said the apex court should have allowed clubbing of FIRs as Sharma faces a threat to her security.

"Several FIRs have been lodged against her (Nupur Sharma) across the country. She will have to travel in connection with all these cases, which is unnecessary. There is a threat to her safety and security as well," Kumar told PTI.

"When M F Hussain made indecent cartoons, all of the cases lodged against him were clubbed. She should also have got such a relief. I am disappointed that she did not get it," he said.

The court's observations came in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men who had posted videos online claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

"Whether Nupur Sharma committed an offence under law or not was not the issue before the Supreme Court.

It will be decided by a magistrate (court) after recording deposition of witnesses and hearing arguments of the parties involved in the case," Kumar said.

He said the apex court's observations during the hearing were "informal" and they cannot be considered as its decision.

"The court says such kind of things and asks questions during the hearing of matters but that does not become the court's order. The Supreme Court has also said this several times in various judgements. The court's order is that which is in writing," he said.

"The oral observations made by the Supreme Court judges during the hearing on Nupur Sharma's plea are not part of the order," he added.

Kumar, however, refused to comment on the possible implications of the court's observations.

There is no point in making any comment when they are not part of the court's order in the matter, he said.

Sharma's remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.