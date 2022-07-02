STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Punjab CM Mann likely to expand Cabinet, to induct five MLAs as ministers': Sources

After the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government following its resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls, 10 MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

Published: 02nd July 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the ongoing Assembly session, in Chandigarh, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is likely to expand its cabinet soon by inducting at least five MLAs as ministers, party sources said on Saturday.

With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

At present, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges.

According to the party sources, a woman and a Hindu face are likely to be part of the cabinet expansion.

There is also a possibility of inducting at least one legislator who is a two-time MLA.

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state assembly polls.

