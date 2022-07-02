STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAD announces support to NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

Former Bharatiya Janata Party ally Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday decided to support NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Published: 02nd July 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday decided to support NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The SAD had exited NDA 21 months ago in protest against the three central farm laws. 

After a lengthy core committee meeting of the SAD, the party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, said, “While we have our reservations with the BJP over key issues like removing a sense of insecurity from the minds of minorities, especially the Sikhs, the SAD is basically inspired and guided by the ideals placed before humanity by the great Guru Sahiban. These ideals are supporting the cause of the poor and the down-trodden... Droupadi Murmu also belongs to the very downtrodden class of the society.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Presidential candidate
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp