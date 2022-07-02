SC tears into BJP’s Nupur for her hate speech and fallout

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday lit into suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, saying her “loose tongue” had “set the entire country on fire”, alluding to the riots that followed her hate speech against Islam during a TV debate. While refusing to entertain Sharma’s plea for clubbing of FIRs against her, the court allowed her to withdraw the plea.

The court observed that her remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities. It was hearing her petition for clubbing and transfer of all FIRs registered against her in various states following her offensive remark, to Delhi.

“These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country. These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities,” said a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala.

One of the fallouts was the butchering of a tailor in Udaipur, the bench said. “She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing. She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country,” the bench said. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Sharma, said she had apologised for her remarks.

On this, the bench said, “Her apology came too late and that too conditionally saying if religious sentiments are hurt and so on.” The court said her petition smacks of arrogance and that she thinks that the magistrate of the country is too small for her. “If you are a spokesperson of a party, it is not a licence to say things like this,” the judges said, adding,

“If there was a misuse of the debate, the first thing she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor.” Criticising the TV channel, it said, “What is the business of the TV channel to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?”

Political clout

“When an FIR is registered and you are not arrested, this shows your clout. She thinks she has back up power and makes irresponsible statements,” the bench said.