SC to hear plea for suspension of rebel MLAs on July 11

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from Assembly of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Prabhu, that the interim plea needed an urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers including the chief minister.

“The problem that faces us is as to how the votes have to be counted as there is no merger under 10th Schedule of the Constitution,” Sibal said. “Both sides (of Shiv Sena) are going to issue a whip. How we are going to control the proceedings of the House. Whose whip is going to be counted? He (Shinde) is not the party and that can only be decided by the Election Commission. Ex-facie, this is not the dance of democracy,” Sibal stated.