STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Udaipur murder: Rajasthan BJP minority wing denies Congress allegation, says accused not linked to party

After a photo showing Riaz Akhtari with some local BJP leaders of Udaipur emerged, Mohammad Sadiq Khan, state president of the BJP Minority Morcha, said the photo cannot be a held as a proof.

Published: 02nd July 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders take out a rally during a 'bandh' called by various Hindu organisations to protest against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR:The BJP Minority Morcha in Rajasthan on Saturday refuted the allegation levelled by the Congress that the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur was a BJP member.

After a photo showing Riaz Akhtari with some local BJP leaders of Udaipur emerged, Mohammad Sadiq Khan, state president of the BJP Minority Morcha, said the photo cannot be a held as a proof to show he is a party member.

Khan said the Congress wanted to shift the blame on the saffron party in order to divert public attention from the "failure of the Ashok Gehlot government", which he alleged did nothing for minorities in three-and-a-half years.

"Anyone can have a photo with any leader. It does not mean that he is a member of the BJP," Sadiq told reporters.

"He might have gone to some programme of the party to carry out a recce and got photos clicked with local leaders. Since it is a normal trend to upload photos with leaders or celebrities on Facebook and other social media platforms, he might have also uploaded the photo but it does not mean that he is a BJP member," Sadiq said.

The BJP leader said the murder highlights the state government's failure as it did not provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite a clear threat.

Sadiq said Akhtari's vehicle number was "2611", which he obtained by choice in 2013, and this indicated his radical ideology.

Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged that Akhtari is a "BJP member" and sought to know whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the NIA due to this reason.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the murder.

Akhtari and another accused Ghouse Mohammad were arrested hours after the incident while fleeing on a motorcycle.

Two more people, who were allegedly involved in a recce of Kanhaiya's shop and in the alleged conspiracy to kill him, were also arrested later on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Minority Morcha Kanhaiya Lal Mohammad Sadiq Khan Udaipur murder Riaz Akhtari
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp