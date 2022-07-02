WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped

By Online Desk

The two main accused in the Udaipur tailor murder case were attacked by a mob outside the premises of an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur on Saturday.

The accused were thrashed by lawyers and an angry mob outside the court premises while being escorted by police. But the cops quickly put them into a van waiting there.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending supporting to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy. They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

#Udaipur

Islamic Terrorists being taken away by police from NIA Court. Just see the anger of public.



Yesterday Justice Kant had an opportunity to douse this anger, instead with lose mouth added fuel to fire. If something happens who will be responsible. pic.twitter.com/x5LJenABfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 2, 2022

"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers).

The clothes of one of the four accused were also torn, and the agitated lawyers raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded capital punishment for them.

There was heavy security deployment on the premises, but as the accused were being taken out of the court, the group of lawyers attacked them before police personnel somehow managed to hustle them into a waiting prisoner transport vehicle.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Akhtari and Ghouse who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

Akhtari and Ghouse were arrested by the state police on the day of the incident while Mohsin and Asif were nabbed two days later.

The latter two have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of Kanhaiya Lal's tailoring shop.