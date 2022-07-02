STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal governor seeks list of cases withdrawn against leaders

Sources say the communication has some connection with the alleged post-poll violence in the state being probed by CBI.

Published: 02nd July 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought detailed information on the criminal cases which the state government has withdrawn against MPs and MLAs since May 1, 2021 when the TMC came to power for its third straight term. He has asked Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi to submit the report by July 11.

Sources say the communication has some connection with the alleged post-poll violence in the state being probed by CBI. A team of the National Human Rights Commission had visited Bengal following complaints of post-poll violence last year. The Calcutta HChad then ordered a CBI probe.

