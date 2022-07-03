STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam flood: Five more die, over 18.35 lakh people still affected 

The toll due to the flood and landslides this year rose to 179 across the state. 

Published: 03rd July 2022 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Army personnel rescuing the flood-affected in Assam. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's flood situation improved on Sunday as the number of affected people declined to over 18.35 lakh from the previous day's 22.17 lakh even as five more persons lost their lives due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the five persons drowned at various places in Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts during the day.

The toll due to the flood and landslides this year rose to 179 across the state. More than 18,35,500 people are still affected due to the flood across 23 districts, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam flood
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp