Congress rejects report claiming Rahul sought AIADMK's support for Sinha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday dismissed as "bogus" a news report claiming that Rahul Gandhi called up AIADMK leader E Palaniswamy seeking support for the combined Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is "bogus and false" and is a "mischievous effort to sow confusion".

"This is wholly bogus and totally false. No such phone call was made. The DMK-Congress alliance is firm and steadfast enough to withstand such crude and mischievous efforts to sow confusion and weaken it," Ramesh said in a statement. The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 presidential election.