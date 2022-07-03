Congress rejects report claiming Rahul sought AIADMK's support for Sinha
In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is "bogus and false" and is a "mischievous effort to sow confusion".
Published: 03rd July 2022 12:51 PM | Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 12:51 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday dismissed as "bogus" a news report claiming that Rahul Gandhi called up AIADMK leader E Palaniswamy seeking support for the combined Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.
In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is "bogus and false" and is a "mischievous effort to sow confusion".
"This is wholly bogus and totally false. No such phone call was made. The DMK-Congress alliance is firm and steadfast enough to withstand such crude and mischievous efforts to sow confusion and weaken it," Ramesh said in a statement. The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 presidential election.