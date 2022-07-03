STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress warns of stern legal action over Rahul Gandhi's doctored video, FIR registered in Jaipur

Congress leader and head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said more such action will be taken against the BJP and its leaders for propagating fake news.

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday warned the BJP and a section of the media to desist from doctoring facts to "defame" the party and its leaders, and said an FIR has been registered in Jaipur against a TV channel for airing a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader and head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said more such action will be taken against the BJP and its leaders for propagating fake news and sharing the doctored video of Gandhi in which his comments about SFI leaders, who allegedly ransacked his Wayanad office were "mischievously" used as if it looked like he was condoning or forgiving the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

The purported video has since been taken off air and the channel has apologised after admitting its mistake, he said, but added that a lot of damage has already been done.

Khera warned that the Congress will take stern and a befitting legal action against all those indulging in fake news against its leadership as its "decency should not be mistaken as its shackle".

The Congress leader alleged that former information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who hails from Rajasthan, shared the video "irresponsibly" and some others in the BJP followed suit.

Noting that this particular episode acquires a very serious dimension as it involves communal harmony of the country, Khera said, "You cannot aggravate passions by doctoring videos and provoking people, provoking communities."

"This FIR was registered against the channel, against the MPs and the senior leaders of the BJP. Bigger action will follow."

"Because anybody who thinks that our decency is our shackle, he has sadly mistaken. It is our ornament and we are free to take that ornament off and take legal action. Gone are the days we continued to be decent because we have been watching the BJP, its IT cell," he said.

Khera said the Congress will remind those in power of their 'Raj Dharma' and their constitutional oath.

Asked whether the FIR names Rathore too, he said it is against the channel and some others for now, and more names will be added soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Pawan Khera Fake News
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp