Cops begin probe into video of pro-Pakistan slogans after panchayat poll results in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cops have started a probe into a viral video of alleged "pro-Pakistan" slogan being raised reportedly during celebrations to mark the victory of a Muslim woman candidate in Friday's village panchayat polls in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

A group of residents from Chaka village led by a youth Sachin Paroha gathered outside the Kuthla police station of Katni district on Saturday, alleging that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was raised during the celebrations to mark the victory of Rayeesa Begum to the post of Chaka gram panchayat sarpanch.

One Surendra Kumar Paroha, who claimed to be a social activist said that Rayeesa Begum has been elected the sarpanch of Chaka village for the second time. "She emerged victorious in Friday's sarpanch poll, but later pro-Pakistan slogan was raised by the winner's supporters, which is intolerable. Those who raise voice against our country won't be left alive. We demand those responsible for raising pro-Pakistan slogan be arrested and Friday's sarpanch poll in Chaka village be declared zero," he demanded.

Confirming that villagers have informed the police about a video containing pro-Pakistan slogan having been uploaded over social media after Friday's sarpanch poll by a group in Chaka village, the circle SP (CSP) Vijay Pratap Singh said investigations have started in the matter. "Based on the facts that are established in the probe, appropriate legal action will be taken," Singh maintained.

Poll staff and cops attacked by BJP leader and supporters despite winning sarpanch poll:

Meanwhile, in Seoni-Malwa area of Narmadapuram district, a ruling BJP leader along with supporters attacked the on-duty poll staff, over her sister-in-law's defeat in Friday's janpad panchayat polls.

A case was registered by local police against local BJP leader Varun Raghuvanshi, who along with supporters attacked polling staff, including the presiding officer and on-duty cops with lathis and baseball bats the following sister-in-law Rani Jaswant Patel's defeat in Janpad Panchayat polls at Bankabedi village on Friday.

While the Bankabedi village sarpanch poll votes counting ended peacefully and Varun won the poll, he started putting pressure on the poll presiding officer for recounting of votes polled in the Janpad Panchayat poll, which was lost by Varun's sister-in-law.

When the presiding officer refused votes recount, Varun and supporters attacked the poll staff and on-duty cops, leaving some of them, including presiding officer Ratnesh Tiwari injured.

The BJP leader and supporters also allegedly damaged the ballot papers in the counting room.

"An FIR has been registered against Varun Raghuvanshi and supporters on the complaint of the poll presiding officer and efforts are now underway to arrest the accused," Saumya Agrawal, the sib divisional officer police (SDOP-Seoni Malwa) said.