STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cops begin probe into video of pro-Pakistan slogans after panchayat poll results in MP

"Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during the celebrations to mark the victory of Rayeesa Begum to the post of Chaka gram panchayat sarpanch.

Published: 03rd July 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Probe

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cops have started a probe into a viral video of alleged "pro-Pakistan" slogan being raised reportedly during celebrations to mark the victory of a Muslim woman candidate in Friday's village panchayat polls in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. 

A group of residents from Chaka village led by a youth Sachin Paroha gathered outside the Kuthla police station of Katni district on Saturday, alleging that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was raised during the celebrations to mark the victory of Rayeesa Begum to the post of Chaka gram panchayat sarpanch.

One Surendra Kumar Paroha, who claimed to be a social activist said that Rayeesa Begum has been elected the sarpanch of Chaka village for the second time. "She emerged victorious in Friday's sarpanch poll, but later pro-Pakistan slogan was raised by the winner's supporters, which is intolerable. Those who raise voice against our country won't be left alive. We demand those responsible for raising pro-Pakistan slogan be arrested and Friday's sarpanch poll in Chaka village be declared zero," he demanded.

Confirming that villagers have informed the police about a video containing pro-Pakistan slogan having been uploaded over social media after Friday's sarpanch poll by a group in Chaka village, the circle SP (CSP) Vijay Pratap Singh said investigations have started in the matter. "Based on the facts that are established in the probe, appropriate legal action will be taken," Singh maintained.

Poll staff and cops attacked by BJP leader and supporters despite winning sarpanch poll:

Meanwhile, in Seoni-Malwa area of Narmadapuram district, a ruling BJP leader along with supporters attacked the on-duty poll staff, over her sister-in-law's defeat in Friday's janpad panchayat polls.

A case was registered by local police against local BJP leader Varun Raghuvanshi, who along with supporters attacked polling staff, including the presiding officer and on-duty cops with lathis and baseball bats the following sister-in-law Rani Jaswant Patel's defeat in Janpad Panchayat polls at Bankabedi village on Friday.

While the Bankabedi village sarpanch poll votes counting ended peacefully and Varun won the poll, he started putting pressure on the poll presiding officer for recounting of votes polled in the Janpad Panchayat poll, which was lost by Varun's sister-in-law. 

When the presiding officer refused votes recount, Varun and supporters attacked the poll staff and on-duty cops, leaving some of them, including presiding officer Ratnesh Tiwari injured.

The BJP leader and supporters also allegedly damaged the ballot papers in the counting room.

"An FIR has been registered against Varun Raghuvanshi and supporters on the complaint of the poll presiding officer and efforts are now underway to arrest the accused," Saumya Agrawal, the sib divisional officer police (SDOP-Seoni Malwa) said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police probe pakistan
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp