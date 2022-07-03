STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court remands Amravati chemist's killing 'mastermind' in police custody; cops investigate bank accounts of NGO

Sheikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim alias Irfan Khan, the seventh accused in the murder case, was arrested from Nagpur on Saturday.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Amravati chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: A court here on Sunday remanded Irfan Khan, the alleged mastermind of chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder, in police custody till July 7, a senior official said.

Sheikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim alias Irfan Khan, the seventh accused in the murder case, was arrested from Nagpur on Saturday.

Police had earlier said that on the face of it, the killing of Kolhe (54) was linked to certain posts that he had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Nupur Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Khan on Sunday morning at the city Kotwali police station, before he was taken to the Amravati district and sessions court amid tight security.

A Union Home Ministry spokesperson had earlier tweeted that the investigation has been handed over to the central probe agency.

There were similarities between the murders of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe (54) and of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur city, as both the victims had posted messages on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad, he said.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry spokesperson had tweeted that the probe into the Amravati case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA is also probing the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Khan (35), a resident of Amravati city in Maharashtra, was arrested from Nagpur on Saturday in connection with the killing of Kolhe, who ran a veterinary medical shop here.

The accused is the director of a voluntary organisation- 'Rahbar'.

Police have started investigating its bank accounts now, the official said.

Earlier, police had arrested six other people - Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Dr Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44) - in connection with Kolhe's killing.

Four of these accused were Irfan Khan's friends and had worked for his NGO, an official city Kotwali police station here said.

Irfan Khan is accused of plotting Kolhe's murder, allotting special tasks to the other accused and supplying vehicles and money to them.

Yusuf Khan is a veterinary doctor and Kolhe owned a veterinary medical shop.

The two had business relations, the official said.

Kolhe had formed a group of veterinary doctors on a social media platform, of which Yusuf Khan was also a member.

His post supporting Nupur Sharma on the social media group is believed to have fanned anger, following which Yusuf Khan allegedly instigated others for the crime, the official said.

"Kolhe posted messages on a social media group, of which Yusuf Khan was also a member. He instigated the others," the official said.

Yusuf Khan had friendly relations with Kolhe and even attended his funeral, the police investigation has revealed.

On the basis of technical inputs, police arrested Yusuf Khan on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Kolhe's brother Mahesh demanded that the case be heard by a fast track court.

"We did not expect that mere forwarding of a WhatsApp message from one group to another would result in Umesh's murder. Now that the NIA is conducting a probe into the matter, we expect justice," Mahesh told PTI.

Kolhe's killing had taken place on June 21 near Ghantaghar in Shyam chowk area of Amravati, a week before two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Rajasthan's Udaipur before posting videos online, saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

As per the police, Kolhe was stabbed in the neck by the assailants who rode a motorbike when he was returning home on his two-wheeler after closing his medical shop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali had earlier said on the face of it, the killing was linked to certain posts that Kolhe had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Nupur Sharma.

An NIA team visited Amravati on Saturday for probe into the case and questioned Irfan Khan at the city Kotwali police station here on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irfan Khan Umesh Kolhe Nupur Sharma BJP hate speech Amravati Murder
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp