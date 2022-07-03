STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Even Kasab didn't have so much security: Aaditya Thackeray on protection for rebel Sena MLAs

The four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the Assembly session.

Published: 03rd July 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government on the stringent security arrangements in place for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises from a nearby luxury hotel.

"“Even Kasab did not have so much security. We have not seen such security before in Mumbai. Why are you scared? Is someone going to run away? Why so much fear,"” Thackeray said as the Shinde group MLAs reached Vidhan Bhavan in special buses.

Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was caught alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008 and hanged to death at Pune's Yerwada central prison, less than a week before the fourth anniversary of the carnage.

The four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the Assembly session.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who support Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa on Saturday evening on the eve of the Assembly session, and were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, where Vidhan Bhavan, venue of the floor test, is located.

As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight.

Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back.

Shinde also has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Maharashtra politics Maharashtra crisis
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp