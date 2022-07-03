STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa court grants bail to two NCP workers held from resort where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were lodged

Panaji Judicial first class magistrate Shahir Issani granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of Rs 20,000 each and they have been directed to appear before the police.

Published: 03rd July 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: A court in Goa on Sunday granted bail to two Maharashtra NCP functionaries who were held for alleged impersonation while staying in a resort where rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena were put up.

Panaji Judicial first class magistrate Shahir Issani granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of Rs 20,000 each and they have been directed to appear before the police for the next four days, lawyer Ritesh Rawal, representing the duo, told reporters.

The two were arrested on Saturday under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for personation and cheating, police said.

Meanwhile, another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena NCP Sonia Doohan Shrey Kotial
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp