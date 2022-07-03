Goa court grants bail to two NCP workers held from resort where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were lodged

By PTI

PANAJI: A court in Goa on Sunday granted bail to two Maharashtra NCP functionaries who were held for alleged impersonation while staying in a resort where rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena were put up.

Panaji Judicial first class magistrate Shahir Issani granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of Rs 20,000 each and they have been directed to appear before the police for the next four days, lawyer Ritesh Rawal, representing the duo, told reporters.

The two were arrested on Saturday under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for personation and cheating, police said.

Meanwhile, another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government here.