Maharashtra CM Shinde-led Sena faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday.

Published: 03rd July 2022 10:40 AM

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan here.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, "The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.

The election to the post Assembly Speaker will be held on Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am, an official earlier said.

