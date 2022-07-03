STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to expand Cabinet on Monday; to induct five MLAs as ministers

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, said an official in Chandigarh.

Published: 03rd July 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on July 4 and five MLAs are expected to be inducted as ministers, party sources said on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, an official said here.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the inductees.

It will be the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government more than three months after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.

With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.

Among the names doing the rounds for ministerial positions were Aman Arora, two-time MLA from Sunam; Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA from Amritsar South; Anmol Gagan Mann, legislator from Kharar; Fauja Singh, MLA from Guru Har Sahai; Chetan Singh Jouramajra, MLA from Samana seat; Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, two-time legislator from Jagraon; Baljinder Kaur, two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo; and Budh Ram, two-time MLA from Budhlada.

The AAP was, however, tight-lipped on who all will be inducted in the cabinet.

After the AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls, 10 MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

At present, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges.

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 seats out of a total of 117.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann aap
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp