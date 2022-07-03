STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security scare for Mamata as man sneaks into Bengal CM's residence, spends night

The man scaled a wall of Banerjee's house at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street to enter around 1 am, police said.

Published: 03rd July 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man sneaked into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in south Kolkata's Kalighat area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident triggered a security scare with questions being raised that how he went past a large number of personnel who guard the chief minister's private residence and spend a night at the house without anyone noticing.

The man scaled a wall of Banerjee's house at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street to enter around 1 am, police said.

He remained inside the house, spending the night sitting at a corner, and was spotted only in the morning by security personnel, a senior police officer said.

"They informed the Kalighat Police Station who arrested the man," he told PTI.

Police said it is still unclear why he trespassed into the house, and going by the appearance, "he seems to be somewhat mentally unstable".

"We are talking to him and trying to find out his whereabouts. We are also trying to find out whether someone instructed him to enter the CM's residence with a motive. An investigation is underway," the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Kolkata Police
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp