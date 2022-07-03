STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shivajirao Patil continues as Shiv Sena's deputy leader, says party secretary after 'Saamana' report

The news report in 'Saamana' was published inadvertently and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil continues to serve in the party as its deputy leader, Shiv Sena secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.

Published: 03rd July 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil continues to serve the Shiv Sena as its deputy leader, a party functionary said on Sunday, after a news report carried by the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Patil was not with the party.

“The news report in 'Saamana' was published inadvertently and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil continues to serve in the party as its deputy leader,” Shiv Sena secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.

Patil is the Sena's former MP from Shirur.

Last month, MLA Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the party.

Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

After stepping down as the CM, Thackeray removed Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil Shiv Sena Saamana
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp