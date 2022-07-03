STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in J&K

The terrorists including the most wanted LeT commander Talib Hussain, the mastermind of the recent IED blasts in the district, were nabbed at Tuksan Dhok village, officials said.

Published: 03rd July 2022 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMMU: Two heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including the mastermind of an IED blast in Rajouri recently, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh lauded the villagers for their courage and announced cash rewards for them.

The terrorists including the most wanted LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind of the recent IED blasts in the district, were nabbed at Tuksan Dhok village, the officials said.

"Today, villagers of Tukson Dhok showed extreme courage in apprehending two most wanted terrorists of LeT who had reached the area to take shelter after continuous pressure from the police and army (in Rajouri district)," Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said in a statement here.

He identified the other captured terrorist as Faisal Ahmad Dar of south Kashmir's Pulwama, and said two AK assault rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from the two arrested terrorists.

Singh said the Lt Governor has applauded the courage of villagers and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for their bravery, while the Director General of Police announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for them.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two-most wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs five lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism," the office of LG tweeted.

The arrest of the duo followed unearthing of a module headed by Hussain in Rajouri district on June 28, which was behind the recent series of explosions in the district.

While two terror operatives of the outfit were arrested along with five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Hussain was on the run and had moved to nearby Reasi district to escape the dragnet of security forces. "Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts at Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts," Singh said.

During preliminary questioning, he said it was revealed that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman. Terming the arrest of the two terrorists a "major breakthrough," the officer said they were attempting to revive terrorism in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch besides Reasi.

Twin explosions rocked Kotrana town of Rajouri on March 26 and another on April 19, leaving two persons injured. Two more persons were injured in another blast that took place in Shahpur-Budhal area of Rajouri on April 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LeT terrorists IED blasts Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp