16,135 new COVID cases in India; active infections in country rise to 1,13,864

Published: 04th July 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday, taking cumulative samples tested till date to 86,39,99,907.

As many as 1,97,98,21,197 vaccination jabs have given till now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.85 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.74 per cent, according to official data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

The 24 new fatalities include nine from Kerala, six from Maharashtra, five from Delhi and three from West Bengal.

A total of 5,25,223 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,940 from Maharashtra, 70,046 from Kerala, 40,119 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,271 from Delhi, 23,540 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,225 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

