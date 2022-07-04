21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022, while Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat bagged the First Runner-Up title, and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan won the title of Second Runner-Up during a glamorous ceremony held on July 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

21-year-old Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course called CFA (chartered financial analyst). She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Previous winners Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza have also marked milestones for Karnataka.

Talking about the pageant, former Femina Miss India Universe Neha Dhupia said: "Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant. It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler.

The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Femina Miss India 2022, co-powered by Sephora, Moj, and Rajnigandha Pearls, launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

"These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS, PTI)