STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

Sini Shetty is pursuing CFA (chartered financial analyst) and is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

MissIndia2022

Femina Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty; L-R: First Runner-Up Rubal Shekhawat, Sini Shetty, and Second Runner-Up Shinata Chauhan. (Photos | Instagram)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022, while Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat bagged the First Runner-Up title, and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan won the title of Second Runner-Up during a glamorous ceremony held on July 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

21-year-old Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course called CFA (chartered financial analyst). She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. 

Previous winners Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza have also marked milestones for Karnataka.

Talking about the pageant, former Femina Miss India Universe Neha Dhupia said: "Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant. It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."

VIEW PICS FROM THE GRAND FINALE HERE

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler.

The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Femina Miss India 2022, co-powered by Sephora, Moj, and Rajnigandha Pearls, launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

"These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS, PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miss India Ms India 2022 Miss India winner 2022 Miss India World Sini Shetty Shinata Chauhan Rubal Shekhawat
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp