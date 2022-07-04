STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP, JDU in search of their own Eknath Shinde to pull each other down': Chirag Paswan's jibe at NDA

Paswan accused the two parties of remaining in an alliance 'just for the sake of power', and charged the BJP with capitulating before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on ideological issues.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The JD(U) and its ally BJP were in search of "their own Eknath Shinde", who could pull the rug from under the feet of his own party to benefit the rival, former Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has alleged.

Paswan accused the two parties of remaining in an alliance "just for the sake of power", and charged the BJP with capitulating before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on ideological issues.

Addressing a press conference here, he also claimed that Kumar was trying to cut BJP to size and had "played a role" in the defection of four AIMIM MLAs to the RJD to achieve this end.

"It is well known that AIMIM MLAs had been in touch with the JD(U) since they did not have much of a future in that party which has little presence in Bihar.

But, instead of joining the CM's party, they joined the RJD.

Kumar was behind this development since now the RJD has snatched the status of the single largest party from the BJP," the young Jamui MP claimed on Sunday.

"Both parties are together just for the sake of power. Both are trying to pull the ally down, looking for an Eknath Shinde who could deliver," Paswan said in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the recent political developments in Maharashtra.

Cornered in the party founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, following a rebellion by uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras which led to the LJP's disintegration, Paswan also heaped scorn on the BJP for "prostration" before Kumar who has been able to have his way on issues ranging from NRC to caste census.

Notably, the LJP had been an NDA partner until the 2020 assembly polls when Paswan launched a rebellion against Kumar and decided to go solo.

A section of JD(U) leaders has been of the view that Paswan had tacit approval of the BJP, which returned with a tally far better than that of the chief minister's party.

Paswan, left in the lurch by BJP that has accommodated Paras in the Union cabinet, now seems to have given up his past adulation for the saffron party as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claiming that he had been egged on by his father, who was then on death bed, to go it alone, Paswan however made it clear that he will be a part of "one alliance or the other, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls or mid-term assembly elections, whichever took place earlier".

Since his exit from NDA, there have been many attempts by the RJD to woo Paswan who seems to be weighing his options.

Paswan also disclosed that a statue of his late father will be unveiled on the latter's birth anniversary on July 5 at Hajipur, the Lok Sabha constituency which had become synonymous with Ram Vilas Paswan.

Asked whether Paras has been invited to the function, he replied, "Of course. He is a father figure and the local MP. After my father's death, he has shown scant respect for my mother and me. But, I cannot think of paying him in the same coin".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JDU Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp