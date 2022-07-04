STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI files FIR in 11-year-old TMC leader's murder case

Dutta was shot dead in 2011 for allegedly speaking up against illegal landfilling and construction in Howrah.

Published: 04th July 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered an FIR in connection with its probe into the 11-year-old murder case of TMC leader Tapan Dutta, an official of the central agency said.

The move came after the Calcutta High Court directed that the investigation into the case be transferred to the CBI from the state CID.

Soon after getting the documents and the copies of the FIR from the state CID, the CBI filed the case under various sections of the IPC, the official said.

Dutta was shot dead in 2011 for allegedly speaking up against illegal landfilling and construction in Howrah.

In his judgement last month, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that a fair and effective investigation may indeed open a can of worms or expose any likely role of influential persons.

He had ruled that the CBI may, in its discretion, conduct further investigation, as it deems necessary.

Petitioner Protima Dutta, the wife of the deceased, had moved the high court seeking transfer of investigation to an independent agency.

The court noted that Dutta, who was a prominent member of the ruling TMC, had started agitation against illegal filling up of water bodies in the Bally-Jagacha area in Howrah.

The petitioner had named several people, including state minister Arup Roy, for allegedly being responsible for the death of her husband, the court noted. However, charges were framed only against some of them.

The investigation was in the past transferred by the state government from the Bally Police Station to the CID.

The sessions court in Howrah, in its judgement on January 7, 2015, had acquitted five accused persons in the case, stating that it found the process of investigation dissatisfactory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tapan Dutta CBI
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp