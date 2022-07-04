STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Credit for bringing down MVA government in Maharashtra goes to ED and CBI: Mehbooba

"Today, Shinde has 50 to 60 people with him and the (MVA) government falls there (in Maharashtra)," she added.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:00 PM

By PTI

SRI NAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the credit for bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra does not go to BJP or rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde but central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

"BJP or Eknath Shinde did not do anything remarkable. The credit for bringing down the government in Maharashtra should go to investigating agencies like CBI, ED and NIA," Mehbooba told reporters here when asked about the fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

The former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said the institutions, which ought to be working for the betterment of the country, were working at the behest of BJP government.



In response to a question about alleged hardships faced by people due to the stringent security measures for Amarnath Yatra, Mehbooba said the pilgrims were guests of people of Jammu and Kashmir but their presence should not cause losses to the locals.

"It is our duty to extend our warm hospitality to the pilgrims, but we will have to think about the people who are getting affected. The transporters are suffering and so are the businessmen dealing in perishable items like fruits and vegetables," she said.

Mehbooba said while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken notice of the complaints, he should ensure that the orders he issues with regard to resolution of these problems are honoured on the ground.

