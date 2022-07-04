STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drugs case: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000. The latter was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2021 from Hyderabad.

Published: 04th July 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in a drugs case related to the actor's death.

Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is already out on bail, is also an accused in the case.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2021 from Hyderabad.

He is currently in judicial custody.

He had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

Pithani had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case.

He had claimed in his plea that he was never found in possession of any drugs, and nothing which could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking was recovered from him.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai residence in June 2020.

Later, the NCB began a probe, based on some WhatsApp chats, into an alleged drug supply racket in the film industry.

The NCB had also arrested several people, including Rhea Chakraborty.

Most of them are now out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Siddharth Pithani Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp