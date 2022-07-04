STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Foreign terrorists falling to new military strategy as more get eliminated in Kashmir valley

The worrying point for the forces, however, is that the youths are still joining the terror groups.

Published: 04th July 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Representative Image. (File | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The incessant multipronged strategy with better operational synergy adopted by the security forces has not only constricted the operational areas and sustenance for the terrorists but it also is forcing the foreign terrorist commanders operating in Kashmir to expose themselves, say sources in the armed forces.

The worrying point for the forces, however, is that the youths are still joining the terror groups.

Sharing a data on the number of terrorists eliminated in security operations, an Army officer said, “Of the total of 120 killed in Kashmir till June 29 this year, 32 were foreign terrorist.”

The police also shared data on counter-terrorist operations and according that, only 55 terrorists were killed in the corresponding period in 2021.

Out of these slain terrorists, only two were foreign.

“The prompt action based on intelligence inputs from the ground has constricted the areas of activity for the terrorists and this has forced the foreign ultras to come out in the open and thus exposing themselves."

“We eliminate a terrorist within 72 hours of the intelligence input received from multiple sources, including the human intelligence and the technical intelligence,” the Army officer said.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar has also tweeted the success of the strategy.

“Due to enhanced Humint, Techint and focused operations, the surviving rate of terrorists is drastically decreasing,” he said.

Army officers say that the locals of the state are fed up with terrorism and have been actively trying to distance themselves from the menace. As a testimony of this, an initiative of the villagers led to the capture of two LeT operatives on Sunday.

Acknowledging their act of bravery, L-G Manoj Sinha declared an award for the villagers.

“I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism,” tweeted the L-G’s office.

But, the number of youth joining the terrorist organisations in the state is still worrying for the armed forces. As per one estimate, around 70 to 75 youths have joined terror groups till the end of June. The figure was the same for the entire 2021. “We have been in communication with the families to seek their assistance in convincing youth to not pick guns,” said Army sources. 

J&K villagers capture 2 LeT militants 

SRINAGAR: The villagers of Tukson, Dhok village in border district of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday captured two Lashkar-e-Tayyeba militants, one of whom Talib Hussain was BJP’s Minority Morcha social media in-charge in Jammu province, along with arms and ammunition.

A police spokesman said villagers of Tukson Dhok village showed extreme courage in capturing two most wanted LeT militants  — Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama, who had reached the area to take shelter after continuous pressure from police and Army. The villagers later handed over the militants to security forces.

Kashmir: Hotbed of terrorism

  • Over 64% of youths joining terrorism in J&K killed within a year.

  • Only 26.6% of them survived for more than 12 months.

  • Fate of 9.3% of them was not known.

  • 70-75 youths joined terror groups in first 5 months of this year.

  • 59 terrorist killings this year (Jan-May).

  • 31 killings last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp