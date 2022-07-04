STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Give alms for Modi': AAP sends Rs 420 to PM in protest against Agnipath

After announcing the military recruitment scheme on June 14, the Central government faced flak from defence aspirants across the country.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: AAP on Sunday protested here over Agnipath and said it has sent a cheque for Rs 420 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of cheating the youth with the new military recruitment scheme, the party said.

In a symbolic protest, members of the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing-Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), sought money from the public amidst the slogans of "Narendra Modi ji ke liye bheek de do" (Give alms for Narendra Modi).

AAP's Uttar Pradesh incharge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, "Modi Ji said that there is no money for the Indian army and jawans will be given jobs for only four years. The student and youth wing of @AAPUttarPradesh begged all across the state and sent a cheque of Rs 420 to the 420 government of Modi."

The amount refers to the Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with cheating.

"See the brutality of Baba's (Adityanath) Police and remember that one day @Uppolice will also be on a 4 year contract," he added in the tweet in which he also shared a video clip showing UP police personnel dragging protesting AAP members into buses.

In Lucknow, over two dozen AAP members were removed from the busy Hazratganj intersection by the police.

Police officials maintained that no one was arrested or detained.

Singh on Saturday said, that Modi would be told not to do 'char sau beesi' (cheating) with the Indian Army and AAP will also appeal to the government "to not cry for money to protect the country."

He added that AAP will continue to protest against the scheme as the government is "misguiding" people by claiming "lack of money for the security of the borders" as the reason behind the scheme.

