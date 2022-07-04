STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If at all PM Modi went to school, it was built by Congress, says Kamal Nath; BJP hits back

Published: 04th July 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BURHANPUR: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday said if at all Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to any school for education, it was built by the Congress, a remark that drew a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which said people know very well what kind of "constructive and destructive" work the grand old party has done.

The saffron party also said that PM Modi's extraordinary work has made India proud and increased its prestige globally.

Nath was responding to a query over Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's allegation that the Congress failed to end poverty in 70 years of its rule in the country.

"The school that Shivraj ji (Chouhan) went to was built by Congress. If at all Modi ji went to any school, it was also built by the Congress," the former MP chief minister told reporters here.

When asked about Nath's remark, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "What kind of constructive and destructive work Congress has done, the countrymen know very well. That is why Congress has been losing elections since 2014, while BJP is on a winning streak."

"Modi ji's extraordinary work has made the country proud and increased its prestige in the world.

This has turned Congress and Nath angry and hence they are making baseless accusations and indulging in personal attacks on Modi ji," he added.

Meanwhile, when asked about All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's allegation that he (Nath) was hobnobbing with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said the Hyderabad MP was in the state with the sole motive of providing a benefit to the BJP in the rural local bodies polls currently underway.

"Why has he come? He is touring MP obviously so that BJP benefits. This is his only aim," Nath told reporters after he was asked about Owaisi's accusation that he (Nath) and the BJP were one.

Owaisi, while addressing a public meeting in Khandwa on Saturday to drum up support for his candidates fighting elections to the upcoming civic elections, had alleged that Nath and Modi were on the same page.

