IIT ISM professors’ find ways to develop electrodes from cow dung for storing energy

RANCHI: A research team at IIT- ISM has derived adsorbents that may help removal of heavy metal from cow dung, which can later be developed as Electrodes for energy storage devices.

The research project which also fulfills the objective of Gobardhan Framework of Swachh Bharat Mission, meant to support villages in effectively managing their cattle and biodegradable waste is also in accordance with the objectives of Swajal Scheme of the Central Government meant to provide clean and safe drinking water to rural population.

The team is working on the development of cow dung-derived cost-effective adsorbent to remove heavy metals from water which can later be used to develop an energy storage device.

The research team led by Associate Professor at Department of Environmental Engineering, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, assisted by Associate professor of Department of Chemistry Ganesh Chandra Nayak, and research associate of Environmental Engineering department Dr Sonalika, have worked on the project with dual objective of ensuring water decontamination as well as energy conservation.

According to Mishra, the study conducted by the research team indicated that indigenous cows found in the Country have some extraordinary features. “Cow dung is composed of several mineral types such as phosphorus, nitrogen and carbon, which mainly come from lignin, cellulose and hemicellulose” said Mishra. Cattle rearing cow dung is a viable option for generating energy storage device as each cattle can generate approximately 9–15 kg of cow dung per day, he added.

Counting the usage of cow dung-derived adsorbent for the development of Electrodes as energy storage device, Mishra said, “These energy storage devices, being developed from waste materials, would be very cheap and can be integrated with solar panels in rural areas, which can be used to light up homes, roads, public toilets etc.”

