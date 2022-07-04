STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur administration seals two more food outlets of June 3 violence accused

Mukhtar was named in three cases for rioting and violence with deadly weapons in Beckonganj and subsequently arrested on June 22.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol to maintain law and order amid communal tension, in the wake of Friday's violence, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: The district administration here on Sunday sealed two more eateries owned by June 3 Kanpur violence accused Mukhtar after samples collected from these places were found to be unfit for human consumption, officials said.

Mukhtar alias Baba Biryani runs a chain of restaurants.

The administration had sealed three outlets of his food chain late last month after samples collected from the eateries failed the quality test.

Vijay Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) said an eatery at Defence Colony in Jajmau and one in a Kidwai Nagar mall, both owned by Mukhtar, have been sealed after the food samples collected from them were found to be unsafe in laboratory tests.

On June 27, the FSDA had raided Mukhtar's five food outlets in Jajmau, Yashoda Nagar, Beckonganj and a mall in Kidwai Nagar and collected 18 samples that were sent to a laboratory in Agra for examination, he added.

"We have received the results for 12 of the samples. Among them, four samples were found to be unsafe for human health and consumption. Three of these samples were collected from Baba's food outlet in Defence Colony and the fourth from an outlet in a Kidwai Nagar mall," Singh said.

District Magistrate Vishak G said that licenses of all the food outlets whose samples did not clear the quality test have been cancelled.

"Strict instructions have been issued to administrative officials to accompany FSDA officials and seal these food outlets," he said.

Mukhtar was named in three cases for rioting and violence with deadly weapons in Beckonganj and subsequently arrested on June 22.

Two of the FIRs against him were lodged at Bajaria police station and one at Chamanganj police station, according to police.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence.

