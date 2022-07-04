STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'New Maharasthra government is formed by ED': Fadnavis explains as CM Shinde wins trust vote

Fadnavis made the statement in the state Assembly after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won the floor test in the House during the last day of the two-day special session of the Assembly.

Published: 04th July 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP MLAs. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP MLAs. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who faced trolling over his impassioned "I will return" assertion before the 2019 state Assembly polls, on Monday said he will avenge such trolls by forgiving them.

Fadnavis made the statement in the state Assembly after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won the floor test in the House during the last day of the two-day special session of the Assembly.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, senior BJP leader and former CM Fadnavis said "Me punha yein" (I will return), which had evoked many social media memes.

After the polls, the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Sena had then tied-up with the NCP and Congress to form government.

Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena.

Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM Speaking in the House on Monday, Fadnavis said, "I have been trolled severely for my remark that 'I will return'. I am going to take revenge against the trolls by forgiving them."

He also said when some MLAs were voting (during the floor test), members from the opposition benches shouted "ED, ED".

"It is true the new government is formed by ED, which stands for Eknath and Devendra," the BJP leader remarked.

Without taking the name of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis claimed Maharashtra witnessed a "deficit of leadership availability" in the last few years.

"But, there are two leaders in the House (Shinde and himself), who will always be available for people," Fadnavis said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp