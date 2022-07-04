Poll after revision of electoral rolls in Valley, says J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
While speaking at a function in Srinagar, Sinha said the delimitation exercise in J&K has been completed and now revision of electoral rolls is going on.
Published: 04th July 2022 04:07 AM | Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:13 AM
SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the first-ever Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory would be held after the completion of the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and statehood to J&K would be restored at an appropriate time after the elections.
After completion of the revision of electoral rolls, he said, the elections would definitely be held in J&K.
The Election Commission of India has set a deadline of October for the completion of revision of electoral rolls in J&K.
Referring to the restoration of statehood, Sinha said it has been repeatedly stated that after completion of the delimitation exercise and elections in J&K, statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.