Poll after revision of electoral rolls in Valley, says J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the first-ever Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory would be held after the completion of the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and statehood to J&K would be restored at an appropriate time after the elections.

While speaking at a function in Srinagar, Sinha said the delimitation exercise in J&K has been completed and now revision of electoral rolls is going on.

After completion of the revision of electoral rolls, he said, the elections would definitely be held in J&K.

The Election Commission of India has set a deadline of October for the completion of revision of electoral rolls in J&K.

Referring to the restoration of statehood, Sinha said it has been repeatedly stated that after completion of the delimitation exercise and elections in J&K, statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.