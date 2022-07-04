STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pubjab industrialist says he received extortion call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Jatinder Singh Kundi, the owner of Akal Industries and member of many social service and educational bodies, said he got the threatening call on Saturday.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:09 AM

FIR, first information report

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PHAGWARA: A local industrialist on Sunday said he received a call from a man claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who threatened him to either pay extortion or be ready to meet the fate of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Mansa district.

According to police, Bishnoi has admitted to have been the mastermind in Moose Wala's killing.

Jatinder Singh Kundi, the owner of Akal Industries and member of many social service and educational bodies, said he got the threatening call on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Kundi said the anonymous caller claimed that he belonged to the Bishnoi gang.

"He threatened me to be either ready to pay extortion or to meet the fate of Sidhu Moose Wala", Kundi said, adding that he has informed police about the threat call.

A deputation of industrialists, led by Ashok Sethi, met Superintendent of Police Harinderpal Singh, demanding security for Kundi.

The SP said he will take up the matter with senior officials.

