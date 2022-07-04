STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab & Haryana HC dismisses plea claiming man out on parole is Dera chief's 'dummy'; says 'not a movie'

The High Court reportedly said that the courts are not to hear such pleas.

Published: 04th July 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that claimed that the controversial 54-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole has been replaced with a "dummy person."

The petition sought the Haryana government to verify the authenticity of  Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The petitioners alleged that the state government, in collusion with some people, had replaced him with a “dummy”.

The High Court reportedly said that the courts are not to hear such pleas. This is not a movie, the court reportedly observed orally.

The petitioners, a total of 19 persons, claiming themselves to be staunch followers of Dera Sacha Sauda alleged that after Ram Rahim’s arrest, they noticed various changes in his figure and personality: the height increased by one inch, the length of his fingers of hands, as well as the size of feet, increased; the size of eyes reduced and its shape changed, the width of shoulders reduced, teeth arrangement changed, voice and body language altered, among others.

Moreover, during a meeting with the villagers, the alleged Dera chief/dummy person failed to recognise his old friends.

According to the petitioners, the Dera chief was known for his bold and clear statements. But during the present parole period, the alleged Dera chief/dummy person contradicted his earlier statements.

Ram Rahim Singh was awarded a 20-year jail term for the rape of two followers. He also has other cases against him.

