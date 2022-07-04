STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal; PM announces ex-gratia

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj-bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 12:02 PM

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, district officials said.

The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, they added.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, they added.

The deceased were yet to be identified.

The president and prime minister have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the whole incident heart-rending and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"I hope that injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, it said.

