Tourism a wasted chance to protect Himalayan ecology?

Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) is spread across 11 states and 2 Union Territories.

Published: 04th July 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) is spread across 11 states & 2 Union Territories

Ladakh

Maximum waste generated in tourist season (July-Sept) --- 3016-3883 quintals.

A total 1,169 establishments --- guesthouses (59%), hotels (25%) and homestays (16%) --- generate maximum waste.

J&K

The maximum amount of waste --- 74% of the total -- generated from hotels and restaurants at Pahalgam, said a study on Municipal Solid Waste generation during the Amarnath Yatra season (June-August 2015).

Tourism and related activities reported to impact the physical and biological quality of water bodies in the region.

Himachal Pradesh

The waste generated from hill spots and trekking expedition a challenging part of Solid Waste Management.

Total waste generated per day by the Urban Local Bodies was 370 tonnes per day in 2019.

Mizoram

The decadal trend of per capita waste generation increased from 470 gms/day/person in 2011 to 525 gms/day/person in 2020.

Uttarakhand

As per 2018-19 annual report of Central Pollution Control Board, 1,527.46 tonnes per day of solid waste generated.

West Bengal Hills

Total water demand in Darjeeling town is 75 lakh liters per day while total supply is 24 lakh liters per day.

Sikkim

Generates only 89 MT per day of urban solid waste, one of the lower waster producing state.

Assam Hills

The domestic Tourist inflow in Assam 108 in 2017 was the maximum among the other northeast region at 6.05 million domestic tourist visits.

Waste generation is growing at the rate of 3% annually; 0.03 gm per capita solid waste generation by the tourism sector

Manipur

Per capita generation of Municipal Solid Waste increased from 0.190 kg/day in 2001 to 0.217 kg/day in 2011.

Tripura

Waste treatment started in 2014 and in during 2014-2015 the total solid waste treated was 250 tonnes a day.

