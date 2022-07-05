Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair remanded to 14-day judicial custody in new case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was brought to Sitapur by the Delhi police in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community through his tweet on Mahant Bajrang Muni, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Swami Anand Swaroop.

According to IG Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh, Zubair was produced before a court at Sitapur in the abovementioned case. The Alt news co-founder had allegedly referred to the three religious persons as “hate mongers” in his tweet.

The case was registered against Zubair on the basis of a complaint submitted by one Bhagwan Sharan on May 27 for the alleged derogatory tweet against Mahant Bajrang Muni, Yati Narsinghanand and Swami Anand Swaroop.

While the Uttar Pradesh police had filed a charge sheet against Zubair in the case, it was followed by a warrant B against him as he was booked on the charges of hurting religious sentiments and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said IG Laxmi Singh.

Though the Sitspur court remanded Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case, he would remain in Delhi’s Tihar jail where he was lodged after his arrest on June 27 in another case of hurting religious sentiments. After 14 days, the Alt News co-founder will be produced in the Sitapur court again.